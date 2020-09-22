Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Couple charged after explosion at Invercargill house

    By Luisa Girao
    A couple involved in an explosion at an Invercargill house, which seriously injured two people, have been charged with drug offences.

    Samuel Paul Just (28) and Rebecca Anne Bower (27), both of Invercargill, appeared at the district court today and were jointly charged with production of cannabis oil.

    The charges were laid after an explosion at a property in Rothesay Place on September 9.Three people were injured, two seriously, after a butane gas bottle exploded and a fire broke out.

    Just and Bower were remanded at large to reappear on October 13.

