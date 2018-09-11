Fisherman missing in Southland named

Police have released the name of the fisherman who went missing after the dinghy he was in overturned in the Riverton Estuary on Sunday.

Detective Dougall Henderson said the missing man was 28-year-old Jamie Stephen Boniface.

"The Police National Dive Squad carried out an extensive search of the estuary and other areas today," Det Henderson said.

Anyone who finds any personal items washed up in the Riverton coastal area is asked to please contact Riverton Police on (03) 234 7070.