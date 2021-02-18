Thursday, 18 February 2021

Governor-General praises gallery

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Eastern Southland Art Gallery curator Jim Geddes discusses artist Sue Cooke’s work Long Hee Lee, part of the "Songless Land" exhibition, on display at the gallery with the Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and her husband, Sir David Gascoigne, in Gore yesterday.

    Dame Patsy said she and Sir David had wanted to visit the gallery for many years and thought it was "astounding".

    "It’s definitely a must see," she said.

    PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

    She enjoyed visiting smaller galleries because often there were interesting stories connected to the collections.

     

    "The story as told by Jim [Geddes] is just magical."

    The couple are on a regional tour of Southland.

    Today they will visit Riverton before travelling to Ulva and Stewart Islands on Friday.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter