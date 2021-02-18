Governor-General praises gallery

Eastern Southland Art Gallery curator Jim Geddes discusses artist Sue Cooke’s work Long Hee Lee, part of the "Songless Land" exhibition, on display at the gallery with the Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and her husband, Sir David Gascoigne, in Gore yesterday.

Dame Patsy said she and Sir David had wanted to visit the gallery for many years and thought it was "astounding".

"It’s definitely a must see," she said.

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

She enjoyed visiting smaller galleries because often there were interesting stories connected to the collections.

"The story as told by Jim [Geddes] is just magical."

The couple are on a regional tour of Southland.

Today they will visit Riverton before travelling to Ulva and Stewart Islands on Friday.