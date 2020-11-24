Information sought over Gore car fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are appealing for information following a car fire in Gore yesterday.
In a post on the Southern District Police Facebook page, it was reported a green Honda Accord was discovered on fire in Domain Road, Upper Charlton about 7.10am.
Police were hoping to hear from anyone in the area who may have seen the vehicle in the hour before it was found, or who may have any information about the incident.
■ Police 105 or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111