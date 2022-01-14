Jail for man who beat partner with vacuum pipe

An Invercargill man forcibly knelt on his partner’s throat and repeatedly punched and kicked her after he became angry at her talking to a male friend on the phone.

Gerald Davis (30), of Dacre, waited outside the bedroom until she finished the call on May 12 last year.

Citing the summary of facts in the Invercargill District Court yesterday, Judge John Brandts-Giesen said while the couple were staying at Davis’ sister’s house in Invercargill, Davis beat the woman on the wrists with a vacuum cleaner pipe and kicked and punched her repeatedly in the head and body.

"While using the words ‘I want you to be black and blue’, you continued hitting her," the judge said.

Davis forcefully pushed his knee into her neck while he continued to punch and hit her, Judge Brandts-Giesen said.

He also threatened to kill her.

Police found the woman in a distressed state when they arrived, Judge Brandts-Giesen said.

"The victim impact statement makes it clear that her fear is considerable."

A pre-sentence report states Davis had been diagnosed with a schizophrenic social personality disorder and had received a traumatic brain injury.

"While that explains some of what you did, it does not excuse it," Judge Brandts-Giesen said.

For injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assaulting a person with a blunt instrument (vacuum cleaner pipe), threatening to kill, assaulting a person in a family relationship and impeding breathing, Judge Brandts-Giesen sentenced Davis to 21 months’ jail.

Davis was also issued with a first-strike warning but was later recalled via audiovisual link from Invercargill Prison to be given a final-strike warning.

Part of Davis’ release conditions is that he will have to inform Probation of any relationship he enters into for the six months after his release.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz