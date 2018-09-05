Landfill fire at Tiwai Point

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter crew at Southland's Tiwai Point put out a landfill fire this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called at 10.30am and sent a tanker and an appliance from Invercargill to help.

By the time they got there the fire had been put out by the smelter's own crew.

The fire appliance returned to Invercargill but the tanker remained there to help dampen down the site.