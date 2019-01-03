Thursday, 3 January 2019

2.20 pm

Man hospitalised after court appearance

    By Logan Savory
    Police and St John ambulance staff were called to the Invercargill Court House just before midday today when a man, who had appeared in court, required medical treatment.

    The man was taken to the Invercargill Hospital for further assessment.

    No-one else was involved in the incident.

    A police spokesperson said police will make further inquiries and liaise with court staff regarding the incident. 

