Man hospitalised after court appearance

Police and St John ambulance staff were called to the Invercargill Court House just before midday today when a man, who had appeared in court, required medical treatment.
The man was taken to the Invercargill Hospital for further assessment.
No-one else was involved in the incident.
A police spokesperson said police will make further inquiries and liaise with court staff regarding the incident.