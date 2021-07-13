Tuesday, 13 July 2021

New toys for transport museum

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Some people collect stamps, others coins, but an Auckland woman had a passion for collecting McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

    Marian Burns’ mother Norma and stepfather Charles had collected McDonald’s memorabilia since the 1970s and their collection was now on display at the other end of the country.

    Adding to its collection of vehicles, Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill is now home to what is believed to be the largest display of retro McDonald’s Happy Meal toys in New Zealand.

    About 1500 toys were bought by executive director Jocelyn O’Donnell — the daughter of Bill Richardson.

    She decided to buy the collection after Mrs Burns put it up for sale as she needed the money to help with her mother’s Alzheimer’s treatment.

    She then contacted the McDonald’s New Zealand office and ended up acquiring another bunch of toys as well as probably the quirkiest car in the company’s collection — a Filet-o-Fish car.

    Bill Richardson Transport World executive director Jocelyn O’Donnell believes the museum now has the the largest display of retro McDonald’s Happy Meal toys in New Zealand. Photo: Luisa Girao

    ‘‘It is just fun. I was talking to our workshop manager — ‘what do you think Dad would think about me having a McDonald’s toy collection in this museum?’

     

    ‘‘He said, ‘you know what, I don’t think he would mind at all because he was always intrigued as to what people collect’.’’

    luisa.girao@odt.co.nz

