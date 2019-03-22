Not guilty verdict in rugby club case

A man on trial has been found not guilty of manslaughter by a jury in relation to a death at an Invercargill rugby club.

Nathan Graeme Hall had denied the charge which related to an event on February 10 last year.

On that date, Chanel Lee Simmonds, also known as Chanel Henwood, died after he was allegedly assaulted at a party at the Marist Old Boys' Rugby Football Club.

After about two and a-half hours of deliberation today, a jury at the Invercargill High Court found Mr Hall not guilty.