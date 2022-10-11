One 'critical' after multi-car pile up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was taken to Southland Hospital in a critical condition after a 2006 Subaru Forester ended up on its roof in a multi-car pile up on Invercargill’s Bowmont St about 2.20pm yesterday.
A St John spokesman said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene where one patient was treated and transported in a critical condition to Southland Hospital.
Police cordoned off a block of Bowmont St between Clyde and Nith Sts while emergency services attended the accident scene outside SaveMart.
Two other vehicles, a Suzuki Swift and a Ford Ranger, appeared to have minor damage.
- By Toni McDonald