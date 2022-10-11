Tuesday, 11 October 2022

One 'critical' after multi-car pile up

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    One person was taken to Southland Hospital in a critical condition after a 2006 Subaru Forester ended up on its roof in a multi-car pile up on Invercargill’s Bowmont St about 2.20pm yesterday.

    A St John spokesman said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene where one patient was treated and transported in a critical condition to Southland Hospital.

    PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD
    PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

    Police cordoned off a block of Bowmont St between Clyde and Nith Sts while emergency services attended the accident scene outside SaveMart.

    Two other vehicles, a Suzuki Swift and a Ford Ranger, appeared to have minor damage.

    - By Toni McDonald

     

     

     

    Advertisement