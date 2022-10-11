One 'critical' after multi-car pile up

One person was taken to Southland Hospital in a critical condition after a 2006 Subaru Forester ended up on its roof in a multi-car pile up on Invercargill’s Bowmont St about 2.20pm yesterday.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene where one patient was treated and transported in a critical condition to Southland Hospital.

PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Police cordoned off a block of Bowmont St between Clyde and Nith Sts while emergency services attended the accident scene outside SaveMart.

Two other vehicles, a Suzuki Swift and a Ford Ranger, appeared to have minor damage.

- By Toni McDonald