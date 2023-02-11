One killed in highway crash at Mataura

One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Mataura early today.

Police said the crash occurred near the intersection with Cardigan Bay Rd about 3.30am.

In an update about 10.25am police said one person had died and another had sustained moderate injuries.

A St John spokeswoman earlier said one person had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

The highway was closed for several hours. In an update at 9.50am, Waka Kotahi advised the road had reopened.

Traffic management was earlier in place and police were advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene.