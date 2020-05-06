One serious after truck rolls near Mataura

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person is seriously injured after a truck rolled on Old Coach Rd, near Mataura in Southland.
St John Ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said they were called to the scene at 11.42am.
A man was taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, but his injuries were later upgraded to serious.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance from Gore and one from Mataura attended the scene.