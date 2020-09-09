Tiwai 'a bottom line' for NZ First: Peters

New Zealand First has made keeping the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter open a bottom line for any future government negotiations.

Leader Winston Peters met workers at the plant this morning and told them they needed to back his party if they want their jobs and futures secured.

Today was Peters' second trip to the deep south to meet Tiwai Point workers and promise them a future at the smelter.

In July, smelter part owner Rio Tinto announced production would end there in August 2021, putting more than 2500 jobs on the line.

This morning he spoke to workers about the signalled closure, which would significantly hurt Southland's economy.

He said the region's economy did not have to be diversified away from aluminium production.

''There are people and politicians in this country who want Tiwai gone because they don’t agree with your model. They don’t agree with the fact you use aluminium here.

''They don’t seem to understand that if you shut down, you will be importing aluminium that has a massively worse footprint than you do... so please don’t fall for their narrative.”

The New Zealand First leader visited the smelter this morning as part of his election campaign road trip. Photo: Luisa Girao

When asked if it was possible an agreement could be reached by the end of the year, he said it was "not complicated if you understand commerce''.

“Well Rio Tinto can’t just leave this place. It will be in their commercial interest to stay or sell some operations that can’t stay.''

Peters says the smelter is the most eco-friendly in the world and there's no reason why it can't continue operating - something he says will make happen if back in government.

"Now the whole narrative's going to change. But I don't expect to be standing around any negotiation table having an argument about this matter - and that's a bottom line,'' he says.

Workers at the site questioned why Peters was making promises so late in the piece.

Engineer Richard Snoek said next year's deadline is approaching fast.

"My frustration is around why wasn't something done earlier while he's still in government, to be able to get us over the line and get us to the point where we can feel safe and secure in our jobs,'' he says.

Peters says National and Labour are Johnny-come-latelies who can't be trusted to save Southlanders' jobs.

Both parties have made their own commitments to Tiwai Point, but with an eventual outcome that the smelter will close.

Peters says his plan is a two-decade one and there's no reason why the business can't continue to successfully operate if negotiations with Rio Tinto, power companies and Transpower are done right.

But he says workers and the people of Southland need to back his party in big numbers and give him the leverage to negotiate on their behalf in a future government.

Mr Peters' tour continues today.

- additionally reported by Luisa Girao