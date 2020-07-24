Friday, 24 July 2020

Plan to close Southland rail line slammed

    By Daisy Hudson
    KiwiRail's plan to close the Ohai to Invercargill branch line has been slammed by the Rail and Maritime Transport Union.

    In a statement released tonight, union general secretary Wayne Butson said rail workers were calling on Minister of Transport Phil Twyford and Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter to intervene.

    Mr Butson said the line carried coal on the first part of its journey from Ohai to Fonterra’s Clandeboye factory in South Canterbury.

    "This line is in regular use, and there is untapped local potential for rail in growth areas such as logging."

    Mr Butson said remedial work was carried out on the line several years ago and some further work was required to get the line up to speed.

    "A line closure means double handling and more trucks on South Island roads – the exact opposite of what the Government says it is trying to achieve."

    The union was unhappy that an application by KiwiRail to the Provincial Growth Fund was declined.

    "Provincial rail lines are an essential part of a national transport strategy and export industries and the Government needs to step up on this occasion."

