Police plea for dashcam videos to help catch robbers

Police are seeking the assistance of dashcam footage for their investigation into the aggravated robbery at a bank in Invercargill last month.

The investigation continues into the robbery of a cash-in-transit van outside the ANZ, in Spey St near Kelvin St, at about 9am on November 21.

Police would like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the inner city around the time of the robbery.

"This footage could contain information that may be of use in our investigation," detective sergeant Grant Johnstone said.

Police would also like to speak with the person who supplied information to Crimestoppers on Saturday December 1, to clarify information provided to them.

Police asked the person to contact detective sergeant Grant Johnstone at Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400.