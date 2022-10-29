Selection of deputy chairman down to luck

Crs Lyndal Ludlow (left) and Richard McPhail draw straws to decide who will be the new deputy chairman of Environment Southland. Photo: Luisa Girao

The new Environment Southland deputy chairman was elected yesterday in an unusual manner — by drawing straws.

The regional council had its inaugural meeting yesterday at which councillors and mana whenua representatives were sworn in.

Nicol Horrell was re-elected chairman for a third term after no challenges.

He said this was his last term as chairman as he believed, after these three years, a new face in the role would be needed.

He would continue to give 100% to the job and would work on a succession plan to enable the council’s good work to continue.

However, it was when the council was electing his deputy chairman that the competition became a bit more interesting.

Crs Lyndal Ludlow and Jeremy McPhail were nominated for the role.

Both pitched to their fellow colleagues about why they believed they were the right person for the job.

Both got the same number of votes — six — leading to the council deciding in an unusual way who would get the role.

They drew straws and it was Cr McPhail who ended up picking the long straw.

"Lyndal and I have been talking quite intensively and both agreed that we would support each other whatever way it goes... We respect each other," he said.

Before the meeting, Cr Robert Guyton told the media present he decided to not contest Mr Horrel’s chairmanship.

He previously had indicated he would go after the role, proposing a structure with two chairmen — a farmer and a non-farmer.

However, he decided to not challenge Mr Horrell’s bid as he believed he would not get enough numbers and he believed Mr Horrell had been doing good work.

"In fact, I am backing Nicol entirely and I always did.

"He has been a very good chairman — particularly over the last three years."

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz