Several vehicles found ablaze in Invercargill

carfiresinvercargillluisag.jpg Emergency services at the scene in Invercargill this morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

Seven motor vehicles were burnt in Invercargill this morning and the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said initial reports about 1.50am were that a house and car were on fire in O'Hara St.

Firefighters found instead that several cars were ablaze and they doused the flames.

The scene was being guarded this morning and police confirmed they were investigating.

Invercargill Chief Fire Investigator Murray Milne-Maresca was at the scene.

He said there were no injuries.



