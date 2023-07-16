Southland search for children missing in bush walk

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police say they received a report about 5.15pm yesterday that an 8-year-old boy and a girl aged 11 had not come back after going for a bushwalk from the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd at 2.30pm.
Teams have searched through the night and a further 30 searchers will begin again at first light today.
A helicopter has been brought in to assist the search along with police, search dogs and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications.
The campground in the park is in a remote spot about a 90-minute drive from Te Anau.
From June 27 this year, Doc has advised on its website that the track along South and North Mavora Lakes has been damaged by large number of tree falls, and route finding skills are essential.