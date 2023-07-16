Southland search for children missing in bush walk

The children, aged 8 and 11, left the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd about 2.30pm yesterday. Photo: Lee Slater via NZ Herald

Search teams are looking for two children after they didn't return from a bush walk in Southland's Mavora Lakes area.

Police say they received a report about 5.15pm yesterday that an 8-year-old boy and a girl aged 11 had not come back after going for a bushwalk from the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd at 2.30pm.

Teams have searched through the night and a further 30 searchers will begin again at first light today.

A helicopter has been brought in to assist the search along with police, search dogs and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications.

The Mavora Lakes Conservation Park is a landscape of mountains, lakes, forest and tussock grassland and is recognised as part of the Te Wāhipounamu/South-West New Zealand World Heritage Area, the Department of Conservation says.

The campground in the park is in a remote spot about a 90-minute drive from Te Anau.

From June 27 this year, Doc has advised on its website that the track along South and North Mavora Lakes has been damaged by large number of tree falls, and route finding skills are essential.