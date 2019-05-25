Take five: Stewart Island/Rakiura

The fish is always fresh, seeing a kiwi is likely and the place is fuelled by the energy of its people.

The small community of Stewart Island/Rakiura is one of the most isolated in New Zealand, but the residents make up for that with their friendly approach.

Part of the island’s charm is that you not only feel disconnected from the rest of the world, but also feel you have joined an exclusive club of people who have

experienced this place.

Luisa Girao took her camera to see what makes Stewart Island so special.