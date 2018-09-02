Three injured in Southland crash

Three people received minor injuries, including bleeding noses, when the car in which they were travelling rolled on the Lumsden-Five Rivers highway, 10kms north of Lumsden at 9.28am today, a police spokeswoman said.

The three people were transported to Southland Hospital in two ambulances.

Traffic was restricted to one lane for some time, and emergency services, including Lumsden volunteer firefighters, helped with traffic control, at the accident scene, near the Te Anau turnoff.