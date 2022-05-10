Tractor rolls into Southland stream

One person was moderately injured after the tractor rolled into a stream. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a tractor rolled into a stream in Southland.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report of a rolled tractor in Winton-Substation Rd, in Thomsons Crossing, about 12.55pm.

It was expected the road would need to be closed, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and one patient was transported to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Winton station attended the incident.

When they arrived they found the tractor in Winton Stream.

No extraction was necessary and the crews assisted patients, along with police and St John staff.

