Monday, 7 September 2020

3.10 pm

Valuables taken from vehicles at popular spot

    By Laura Smith
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A number of cars were broken into at a popular walking spot in Invercargill at the weekend.

    Police  are asking for the public's help after about six vehicles parked at Sandy Point were broken into, with wallets, phones and electronics taken.

    Constable Samantha Lindley said vehicle theft and interference is often an opportunistic crime.

    “Motorists can minimise the risk of having their vehicle stolen or broken into by ensuring it’s locked and any valuables are removed or out of sight.

    “It’s also worth considering buying a steering lock or immobiliser for your vehicle.”

    Police urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Sandy Point area on Saturday or Sunday to call 105, quoting file number 200906/1879.

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter