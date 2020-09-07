Valuables taken from vehicles at popular spot

A number of cars were broken into at a popular walking spot in Invercargill at the weekend.

Police are asking for the public's help after about six vehicles parked at Sandy Point were broken into, with wallets, phones and electronics taken.

Constable Samantha Lindley said vehicle theft and interference is often an opportunistic crime.

“Motorists can minimise the risk of having their vehicle stolen or broken into by ensuring it’s locked and any valuables are removed or out of sight.

“It’s also worth considering buying a steering lock or immobiliser for your vehicle.”

Police urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Sandy Point area on Saturday or Sunday to call 105, quoting file number 200906/1879.