Monday, 27 July 2020

7.45 pm

Walker hits the road to say thanks

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Hamish Walker. Photo: supplied
    Hamish Walker will not contest this year's election. Photo: supplied
    Disgraced Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker has surfaced, going on a road trip to thank people in his electorate for their support over what's been "an extremely busy" three years.

    Mr Walker recently stepped down as the National Party’s candidate in the Southland seat, after admitting he released private details of Covid-19 patients to media.

    He will not contest the September 19 election and has been granted leave from Parliament. 

    Because he has not quit or been sacked, he will still receive three months' pay from the taxpayer totalling $60,000.

    Mr Walker went to ground after his indiscretion became public and has not spoken to media.

    However in a Facebook post tonight, Mr Walker included a long list of what he said were "just a few" of his achievements.

    Among the 40-strong list were: "Fighting for farmers who are battling never-ending rules and regulations", helping with "many immigration cases", "protesting the decision to downgrade the Lumsden Maternity Centre" and "presenting Blair Vining’s petition for better cancer care".

    He also said he'd also brought "democracy to Gore", by hosting a select committee to hear from submitters on the Otama Water Scheme Bill, celebrated winter by taking part in the Bird Man competition and even "Cancelling my honeymoon to fight for [the survival of farm institute] Telford".

    Mr Walker said he had travelled over 160,000km and assisted more than  2500 constituent cases during his term.

    He ended his post by saying:  "I believe I have worked hard throughout my time as the MP and have given this role my everything.

    "Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me."

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter