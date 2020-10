PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

Mandeville resident John Tremaine (left) and Southland Zodiac and Zephyr vice-president Adrian Harris were among those lining up their cars in the Ascot Park Hotel car park on Saturday for the Southern Connection car meet.

About 45 Zodiac and Zephyr enthusiasts from across the South Island took part.

“Today we’re just showing and shining and then we’re going to look around the car museums. Tomorrow we’ll cruise out to Thornbury, have lunch in Riverton and just cruise round and back,” Mr Harris said.

After the event was postponed due to Covid-19, it was pleasing to see it work out, he said.