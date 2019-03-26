State of emergency declared on West Coast

Westland has declared a state of emergency following severe flooding throughout the past few days.

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith told Newstalk ZB torrential rain had forced the council to call a state of emergency.

Schools and roads throughout the region have been forced to close today, and there have been a number of evacuations throughout the West Coast.

The severe flooding has taken out the bridge over the Waiho River.

"I called a state of emergency, the reason for that is that we've lost the Waiho Bridge at Franz Josef, it's been demolished," Smith said.

waihoa_river_bridge.jpg The washed-out bridge over the Waiho River in South Westland. Photo: Facebook/Civil Defence West Coast

The Hokitika River is expected to peak tomorrow 4am and the flooding throughout the region is a "100-year event".

Meanwhile, an Emergency Coordination Centre has been set up at the West Coast Regional Council in Greymouth.

"We've got serious problems in Haast where the water on the Haast River is lapping the stop-banks.

"We've got an issue with the Fox Glacier Bridge where the abutment of the bridge has been washed in underneath, we're unsure what is going to happen there."

Farmers on the south side of the Waiho River have already started to self evacuate but the rising river was causing further headaches, Smith said.

Rainfall is expected to ease from South Westland from midnight, Civil Defence West Coast said.

"As the front moves north heavy rain is expected to impact on river levels and roading networks," Civil Defence said in a statement.

"River levels are currently being monitored throughout the region with the Waiho and Hokitika Rivers currently elevated."

The Haast River is close to its record high of 7.6m but has levelled off. Meanwhile, the Waiho River is also running at 7.6m but it has dropped 0.7m from its peak.

The Hokitika River continues to rise and is currently sitting at a level of 5m.

Photographs show the Bailey bridge over the Waiho River washing away in strong and fast-moving flood waters.

The South Island's road network has taken a hammering due to the heavy rain and strong winds which have resulted in flooding and slips.

The main highway connecting Otago with the West Coast is closed from Makarora to south of Hokitika.

The NZTA extended the closure of State Highway 6 just after 1pm, after it was closed between Franz Josef and Fox Glaciers earlier this morning when two slips covered the road.

“State Highway 6 is currently closed south of Hokitika," said NZTA Network Manager Colin Hey this afternoon.

"Given the bridge is now gone on one side, this closure will continue until the bridge and its abutment can be safely replaced.”

The rain has also closed a second key highway to the West Coast this afternoon.

SH73, the Arthur’s Pass/Otira route is closed at at Candys Creek owing to a slip.

It will be reassessed on Wednesday morning with an update around 8am.

RNZ reports the rain has raised some rivers to record levels, closed roads and prompted evacuation warnings in the area. Some parts of Westland face up to 800 millimetres of rain.

The township of Haast is experiencing a one-in-100-year flood, and five people have evacuated as a precaution.

Hey said the road between Makarora and Haast would remain closed until 8am tomorrow.

Flooding has also closed the Wanaka-Mt Aspiring road, and Kinloch Rd in the Queenstown Lakes District.

The Westland District Council has activated its emergency operations centre in the local offices and they are continuing to monitor river levels.

Contractors are assisting with road management as a number of roads and highways are closed in sections due to slips and surface flooding.

Localised flooding on the South Turnbull Rd in Okuru and south of the Arawhata Bridge has resulted in self-evacuations south of the bridge.

MetService reports a strong and moist northwest flow covering the South Island ahead of an active front over the Tasman Sea is to blame for the weather.

Significant rainfall has already fallen in southern Westland, Fiordland and the headwaters of the south Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers.

In addition, heavy rain warnings are also in place for Buller, northern Westland and the north Canterbury headwaters.

waiatoto_river1.jpg A swollen Waiatoto River on the Haast-Jackson Bay Rd this morning. Photo: Katherine Blakeley

MetService said the strong front will slide over the South Island today before breaking on to the North Island tomorrow, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain.

Westland District Mayor Bruce Smith said rivers had reached heights similar to the 2016 floods which caused around $30 million worth of damage.

"We had 390mm of rain last night, and another 300mm is forecast in the next 15 hours. We have just got to hope it all goes down the river," he said.

"We are looking like it is going to continue raining like this. It may all blow over but the rivers really can't take much more before they burst their banks."

MetService had predicted that parts of Fiordland and the West Coast could have 700mm of rain between Sunday and today. More than 330mm had fallen within 24 hours since Monday morning for Milford Sound - one of a number of spots that have recorded at least 300mm in that time.

kinloch_road.jpg Flooding on Kinloch Rd, near Lake Wakatipu, today. Photo: Downer

West Coast residents have been are advised to avoid all but essential travel.

The Waiho River in Franz Josef was running "extremely high" as was the Fox River, NZTA's Colin Hey said.

aspiring_road.jpg The often dusty, gravel portion of Mt Aspiring Rd, from Wanaka to the Mt Aspring National Park was damp underfoot this morning. Photo: Supplied

"Anyone on other roads on the West Coast, please keep your speeds down, there will be surface flooding. Watch out for speed restrictions, debris and road crews. Use your lights," Mr Hey said.

There was also significant surface flooding in some locations, with water covering the road at Lake Wahapo, south of Whataroa.

People in the area were advised to travel only if necessary, stay informed about the weather situation and put a household emergency plan into action.

west_coast_road_closed_nzta_1.png The black line showing where State Highway 6 is closed on the West Coast. Image: NZTA

Haast resident Kerry Eggeling earlier said rain in the area in the past 24 hours had led to a couple of buildings at the Waiatoto River to be flooded, but he believed the worst of the storm was over.

Most of the rain had fallen in the hills towards the Haast Pass, he said, and the rain on the front country was nothing to be concerned about.

"The tide is on its way in now, but I believe the biggest part of the rain has gone. As the tide rises now, the rivers will drop, so there won’t be much change in the water levels.

"As soon as it stops raining in the hills, it doesn’t take long for the rivers to drop because its such a short distance from the mountains to the sea, so it doesn’t take long for the water to run out."

Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said this morning that Milford Sound had already seen over 400mm of rain since Sunday. The heaviest falls were overnight with 124mm in five hours from midnight, with rainfall rates of 30mm an hour over a few hours.

Further north, Franz Josef had recorded about 160mm since Sunday, but the heaviest falls were expected today as the front edged up the country.

The rain would ease about Fiordland but intensify in Westland through the day before reaching Buller and the lower southwest North Island tomorrow.

