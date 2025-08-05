Man wanted to sexually abuse 4-year-old

A Southland man caught with child-abuse videos spoke online about his desire to abuse a 4-year-old, a court has heard.

An encrypted message exchange with an "associate", recorded in the police summary, revealed the man’s desires.

The man pleaded guilty to 26 charges of possessing the objectionable material in the Gore District Court last week.

Judge James Johnston granted the defendant interim name suppression until his sentencing, when permanent suppression will be argued.

When the Otago Daily Times asked whether the nature of the man’s profession was suppressed, the judge made an order suppressing that, too.

The police summary said the defendant communicated via encrypted message with an associate on several occasions between November 19 and December 8.

In the messages, the man asked his associate to send him photos and videos of children being abused and expressed his desire to offend against a child, the summary said.

The associate sent the man 49 videos and 44 images.

An excerpt of the messages was printed as evidence in the summary.

(Defendant): Hey Hehe can we send more younger stuff on here if you want ...

(Associate): You got some?

(Defendant): not right this second but i will soon hopefully, what’s the youngest you’ve got?

After police executed a search warrant this year, the man’s electronic devices were seized and examined by the Police Digital Forensic Unit.

Of the 93 files received, 77 were deemed objectionable by police.

They depicted sexual acts with young children including a baby, a toddler and adults, the summary said.

In another excerpt of the messages between the pair, the defendant asked for "real young stuff" and said he would abuse a child as young as 4.

"F... I love you hehe," the other man replied.

In court on Wednesday, defence counsel Jono Ross vacated deemed-not-guilty pleas and replaced them with guilty ones.

The man will next appear for sentencing in September in the Gore District Court.