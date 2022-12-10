Storm warning downgraded for Southland

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Southland has been downgraded, but there is still a chance of storms throughout Otago.



MetService said that at 2:37pm, its weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Winton and Drummond.

The forecaster said the thunderstorms were moving towards the southeast and could affect Ryal Bush, Lochiel, Woodlands, Mabel Bush and Pebbly Hill.

However, in an update around 3.30pm the forecaster had downgraded the warning to a watch.

The storms could be accompanied by torrential rain and large hail.

The forecaster said torrential rain could can cause surface and/or flash flooding and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

"Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous."

MetService earlier said there was a "high risk" of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for North Otago, Dunedin, parts of Central Otago and Southland and the southern Canterbury Plains.

In its afternoon update it said there was a "moderate risk" of severe thunderstorms with localised downpours of 25-35mmh and hail to 20mm about parts of inland Southland, Clutha, southern South Otago and Dunedin south of the city.

There is also a Heavy Rain Watch in place for Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha today, from 1pm to 10pm, or possibly more.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.