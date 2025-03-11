Strong winds, rain on way for parts of South

Strong winds are bearing down on some areas and rain is on the way for many as unsettled conditions hit the South from later today.

MetService has this morning updated strong wind watches for Southland and southern parts of Otago.

The first of these is for southerlies set to hit south of Lumsden, Fiordland and Stewart Island from 3pm until midnight.

The second is for Clutha about and south of Milton, from 10pm today until 5am tomorrow.

MetService says southwesterly or southerly winds could reach gale force in exposed places in these areas.

Meanwhile, rain and showers are also on the way.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Fiordland, Southland, Clutha, and Dunedin were set to bear the brunt of the wet weather.

Dunedin could expect periods of rain from this afternoon, "possibly heavy and thundery with hail", while strong southwesterlies from late afternoon could hit gusts of 80kmh in exposed places.

Makgabutlane said while rainfall totals were expected to stay below severe weather thresholds, "it’s worth keeping an eye on metservice.com for any updates should that change".

- APL