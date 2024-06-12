Tunnel vision for a special highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
State Highway 94 is the only route to Milford Sound/Piopiotah and a lifeline for local tourism and commercial fishing businesses.
A new avalanche shelter has been built on the Te Anau side of the tunnel making it winter ready, NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said in a statement today.
“NZTA has worked with its Crown infrastructure partners on a $29 million upgrade over the last three years, focused on improving safety and reliability for all Homer Tunnel users and work crews,” the agency's James Caygill, director regional relationships, said.
“We need this route to be as safe and resilient as possible, given its importance to the economy and the Southland and Otago communities."
It replaces a 70-year-old shelter that had reached the end of its economic life.
“Thanks to the dedication and hard work of the project team, they got this job over the finish line in a tight time frame, in harsh mountainous terrain,” Mr Caygill said.
The new avalanche shelter was designed to be portable and modular, with 165 pre-cast concrete modules assembled on site like giant Lego.
The tunnel’s power, sound and lighting systems were also overhauled and a new plant and equipment room built into the foot of the mountain.
A 1.2km duct protects cabling in a fire, and a solar-powered communications tower upgrade delivers better coverage in this remote wilderness area.