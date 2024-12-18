10 hurt after 'rough landing' in hot air balloon

Ten people have been injured after a hot air balloon had a ‘‘rough landing’’ in a paddock near Luggate.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received reports of the balloon which had ‘‘a bit of a rough landing’’ near Queensberry, south of Luggate, about 8.30am today.

Crews from Wānaka and Luggate were sent to the scene and everyone was out of the balloon once they arrived.

The hot air balloon ‘‘took out a couple of fences".

The balloon ended up in trees in a paddock. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

A Queensberry family who witnessed the crash said the balloon was approaching the paddock to land.

The balloon then misjudged its landing and ended up in a tree. It then toppled over and the basket was still stuck in the tree.

The family declined to give their names.

A spokesperson for the hot air balloon company, Adventure Balloons, said the weather had not appeared to be too windy.

‘‘It’s just like a normal speedy landing - I don’t even know why police and everybody was called.’’

In an update, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said 10 patients were assessed and treated at the scene, all in minor conditions and in no need of transport.

Ambulances and police at the scene declined to comment.

