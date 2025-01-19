Anglers following the rules

Ellie Coburn, 9, with a well-conditioned rainbow, which was gutted and on ice by the time rangers arrived, fishing with her father Andy on Lake Wānaka during the holiday season. PHOTO: IAN HADLAND, OTAGO FISH & GAME

Anglers across the region have been exceptional in complying with fishing regulations this summer, Otago Fish & Game (OFG) says.

Despite a notable decrease in angler numbers on the lakes and rivers, compliance had been at a stand-out level, with only two offences recorded in the region, OFG said in a statement.

Rangers patrolled popular fishing spots across the region and checked more than 200 anglers.

The two offences recorded were one instance of fishing without a licence and another involving an angler trolling with two rods — an offence that remains the second-most common after fishing without a licence.

"It’s great to see the compliance so good," OFG officer Ben Sowry said.

"In a usual year, it would be common to pick up a couple of offences every day, but this year people have been behaving."

While weather conditions were less than ideal, with plenty of windy and rainy days discouraging anglers, the cooler weather has also had its advantages.

"Catches have been pretty good with the slightly cooler weather helping to keep the trout and salmon feeding in shallower water," Mr Sowry said.

"The weather over the holiday period in the lakes area hasn’t been the classic Kiwi summer.

"But those who did get out on the water have not only followed the rules but also enjoyed some rewarding fishing."

"Your licence is more than a legal requirement — it unlocks a world of exceptional fishing across Otago."

— APL