'Archaic' Easter bylaws slammed

Wānaka’s business community have mixed feelings about Easter trading bylaws with one calling the rules "archaic".

Last month, the Queenstown Lakes District Council confirmed businesses in the district would be able to open on Easter Sunday in order to promote the "ease of business".

This was a continuation of the district’s now-expired 2017 policy which permitted all shops in the Queenstown Lakes District to open if they chose.

Wānaka business owners had a range of reactions to the change, with some happy they could operate as usual and others calling for even more drastic changes to the bylaws.

Glenn Peat. Photo: supplied

"People are pleased that there are clearer guidelines for Easter Sunday, that’s for sure, which is great," Glenn Peat, of the Wānaka Business Chamber, said. "But overall, I’d say the Easter period could be deemed by some still as frustrating."

Although trading is permitted during Easter Sunday, Good Friday is still restricted outside of Queenstown and alcohol bans are still in place for the district.

Mr Peat said being a small but popular tourist town meant Wānaka experienced a spike in visitors for events such as Warbirds or Wheels at Wānaka.

"I guess the clarity around that is appreciated. But in some respects, you could say it probably doesn’t go far enough."

For most of the country, only certain businesses such as dairies, cafes, and pharmacies can open on Easter Sunday. However, the Lakes District has been acknowledged as a tourist destination with an influx of visitors creating more business opportunities during this time.

Verve bar owner Lucy Wilson said she would have loved to open during Easter weekend but the laws around alcohol made it impossible.

"I would make a killing," she said, mentioning the thousands of people coming for Wheels at Wānaka, "But the archaic liquor license laws won’t let us".

Easter trading bylaws are strict around alcohol sale, even in tourist locations with supermarkets and stores unable to sell liquor.

Restaurants are allowed to serve some alcohol with significant guidelines, such as meals must be served with restrictions on the amount of alcohol per person.

Verve sells some bar snacks, putting them in opposition with the bylaws, an issue many bars faced during Easter.

Mr Peat questioned whether Easter bylaws, especially around alcohol, were still relevant in today’s times and in a tourist town.

"People want to go out and have a drink ... so the question has to be asked is Good Friday as relevant as what it used to be?"

New World has also had issues with the Good Friday restrictions over the past few years, facing fines for defying rules and opening for their normal hours.

Both New World Wānaka and Three Parks were fined $750 in the Christchurch District Court for trading on Good Friday in 2022, continuing to open in 2023.

Other hospitality and retail shops agreed Easter was an opportune time for businesses in Wānaka.

Pembroke Patisserie owner Kirsty Schmutsch said Easter trading had not affected her too much as the patisserie had always been allowed to open along with many other cafes in town.

She said it was beneficial to open during the long weekend, saying it was worth it even with the time and a-half payment she had to pay employees.

Ms Schmutsch said they even chose to wave the holiday surcharge which many other hospitality businesses chose to have as a way of covering increased wages.

"We don’t feel the need for it," she said. "We’re just busy making hot cross buns."

The Junction clothing store owner Sarah Prenter was glad she could open on Easter Sunday, especially during a difficult time for retail.

"Retail is absolutely struggling," she said. "People are mindful of where they spend their dollar."

Having the ability to consistently open throughout Easter meant Ms Prenter and many other business owners could cash in on the spike in foot traffic throughout Easter.

Mr Peat said although there were still areas of improvement in regard to the laws, he was glad to see Wānaka having fewer restrictions.