Artists urged to apply for grants

Young Wanaka sisters Zara, left, and Lily Brown chat with a fellow student Rae-Ann Sinclair (centre) from Hawea at the 2023 Wanaka Autumn Arts School. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Upper Clutha Arts Council is urging more artists — especially juniors — to apply for annual financial assistance scholarships to attend next year’s Autumn Arts School in Wanaka.

Arts council grants convener Susan Manson said this week not many applications had been received yet for grants worth $1500 (adult) and $500 (secondary school students).

The adult scholarships could be used for things like course fees, child care and travel costs, or course materials to attend the arts school between April 22-26.

The secondary school scholarships could also be used for things like course materials and fees.

Ms Manson said the scholarships were created to help people cover the costs of creating art, "which some people just cannot afford".

Next year’s Wanaka Autumn Art School includes courses by Dunedin videographer Max Quin, Nelson artist Gemma Stratton, Auckland drama tutor Laurel Devenie, Christchurch writer Joe Bennett and Christchurch carver Jon Jeet (Ngāti Maniapoto and Fijian Indian).

Details of the 13 Autumn Arts Schools classes are now on the event’s website, with entries opening in January.

Applications for Upper Clutha Arts Council scholarships close on December 3.