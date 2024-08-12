Bremner Bay crib auctioned for $2.7m

Bremner Bay, Lake Wanaka. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A humble 46-year-old holiday home in the sought-after but tightly held Bremner Bay was sold at public auction on Saturday for $2.7 million, about 17% above rateable valuation of $2.3m.

There were about 40 people at the auction, which was held on a slightly elevated back section, in front of views of a sparkling lake and snowcapped mountains.

Property Brokers auctioneer Dave Varney described the 1219sq m property at the auction as "a blue-chip investment".

"These properties do not often come to the market at all", he said.

The property is accessed from Aubrey Rd and has always been used as a holiday home by its previous owners.

The Otago Daily Times approached Mr Varney and the agent, Daryn Jarvie, for more comment, but they had not responded before deadline.

Bremner Bay is a popular family swimming beach near Eely Point.

The row of original lakefront holiday homes built in the 1960s and ’70s is mostly intact.

According to the Wanaka Women’s Suffrage Committee’s 1993 book Skirt Tales — 100 Historical Stories of Women from the Upper Clutha Area Central Otago, and a December 2019 Upper Clutha Historical Records Society newsletter, Bremner Bay takes its name from Hannah (Annie) and Joseph Allan Bremner who, in 1917, owned a nearby cottage and about 1.1ha of land, accessed from Eely Point Rd and Kidson Lane.

The Otago Daily Times has previously reported the Bremner block was purchased for $11.8m by an Australian-based developer in December 2022.

The new owner obtained consent in January this year for a 12-lot subdivision and has since been clearing many trees in preparation for development.

Other properties in Bremner Bay have rateable values starting around the $2.5m mark.