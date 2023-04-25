Clear morning greets Dawn Service at Lake Hawea

Dick Cotter looks at the crosses of the fallen at the Lake Hawea Dawn Service. Photo: Marjorie Cook

Lake Hawea’s Dawn Service on Anzac Peninsula drew almost a thousand people this morning.

Conditions were cool but clear and sunshine emerged as the event drew to a close.

The master of ceremonies was Sergeant Lorne Capell of Lake Hawea.

The guest speaker was Petty Officer Ben Jamieson, who spoke of the struggles faced by those who served in wars.

Some of the 941 who turned out to the Lake Hawea Dawn Service remember the sacrifices made by service men and women in wartime. Photo: Marjorie Cook

More than a century has passed since World War 1 but sacrifices made then had not diminished with the passing of time, he said.

Children from Hawea Flat School played a large role in the ceremony, with year 6 pupil Stella Kearns reading the names of the fallen, while her schoolmates placed crosses.

Year 5 pupil Sam Millar read the poem In Flanders Fields and sisters Elsie (10) and Merritt (8) Graham told stories about the exploits of their great grandfather Jack, who served in World War 2.