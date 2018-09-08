Close call ...

Photo: Sean Nugent

Three people were lucky to escape injury yesterday after the car they were travelling in left the Cardrona skifield road and rolled down a bank into some trees.

The incident occurred around lunchtime, 8km from the skifield base.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at 1pm and the vehicle’s occupants, believed to be one adult and two children, were initially trapped, but had suffered no injuries.

All three managed to get out of the vehicle, she said.

A tow truck was likely to be needed to remove the vehicle from the scene.