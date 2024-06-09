Competition funds to aid trust, hospital

Award winners at the Upper Clutha Winter Crop Competition are (from left) Hayden Dickey (fodder beet), Mark Rapsey (kale and supreme winner), Rotary Club of Wānaka president Marie Fitchett, James McCaughan (turnip), and Matt Walker (swede). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust and Dunstan Hospital will be the beneficiaries of funds raised by the Upper Clutha Winter Crop Competition, which was organised by the Rotary Club of Wānaka.

The competition judges the quality of local winter feed crops based on entries received from local farms.

Its awards presentation night and fundraising auction on May 24 raised more than $30,000 for the beneficiaries.

Rotary Club of Wānaka president Marie Fitchett said the cropping competition was generously supported by the rural community, which would directly benefit from the funds raised.

"We want to make sure that our community is all the better for the effort that goes into this event," she said.

"A portion of the proceeds will go towards the training and development of paramedics within the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

"We hope to make a significant donation to Dunstan Hospital to update heart-monitoring equipment, including telemetry for remote cardiac monitoring."

Competition organiser Geoff McLeay said more than 130 people attended the awards night at the Lake Hāwea Community Centre and prizes were awarded across four categories as well as a supreme winner.

"It has been a tough season for crop growing, but we had some excellent crops entered," he said.

"The awards night auction was a real success and I can’t thank the businesses who supported us enough."

This year’s supreme award went to Mark Rapsey of Long Gully Farm for his kale crop, which judges said was exceptional given the season’s challenges.

The Rotary Club of Wānaka is the official organiser of the Upper Clutha Winter Crop Competition, supported by Aspiring Rotary and endorsed by the Upper Clutha A&P Society.

Crop Winners