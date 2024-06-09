Competition funds to aid trust, hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The competition judges the quality of local winter feed crops based on entries received from local farms.
Its awards presentation night and fundraising auction on May 24 raised more than $30,000 for the beneficiaries.
Rotary Club of Wānaka president Marie Fitchett said the cropping competition was generously supported by the rural community, which would directly benefit from the funds raised.
"We want to make sure that our community is all the better for the effort that goes into this event," she said.
"A portion of the proceeds will go towards the training and development of paramedics within the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust.
"We hope to make a significant donation to Dunstan Hospital to update heart-monitoring equipment, including telemetry for remote cardiac monitoring."
Competition organiser Geoff McLeay said more than 130 people attended the awards night at the Lake Hāwea Community Centre and prizes were awarded across four categories as well as a supreme winner.
"It has been a tough season for crop growing, but we had some excellent crops entered," he said.
"The awards night auction was a real success and I can’t thank the businesses who supported us enough."
This year’s supreme award went to Mark Rapsey of Long Gully Farm for his kale crop, which judges said was exceptional given the season’s challenges.
The Rotary Club of Wānaka is the official organiser of the Upper Clutha Winter Crop Competition, supported by Aspiring Rotary and endorsed by the Upper Clutha A&P Society.
Crop Winners
- Turnip: Geordie Hill Station — James McCaughan
- Swede: Lindis Crossing Station — Matt Walker
- Kale: Long Gully — Mark Rapsey
- Fodder beet: Grandview — Hayden Dickey
- Supreme winner: Long Gully — Mark Rapsey