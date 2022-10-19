Cop cars rammed in chaotic Central Otago crime spree

Two police cars were rammed by a Toyota Landcruiser. Photo: Supplied

Police are calling for video of a chaotic crime spree across towns in Central Otago and Upper Clutha which included two police cars being rammed by a Toyota Landcruiser.

In a statement Sergeant Derek Ealson said officers were responding to a family harm event about 6pm yesterday when a Toyota Landcruiser rammed two police cars, causing minor damage.

"Thankfully the officers were not injured," Sgt Ealson.

After colliding with the police vehicles, the driver travelled towards Tarras on the Tarras-Cromwell Rd, then to Wanaka before travelling through to Lowburn and Pisa Moorings, where he was later located and taken into custody.

A 35-year-old man is facing serious charges in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court today and faces several driving, assault and burglary charges.

"While this was an unpredictable and concerning incident, we want to reassure the Central Otago community that there is no further threat," Sgt Ealson said.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who captured video of the incident, the vehicle as it drove towards Tarras, Wanaka, Lowburn or Pisa Moorings, or of the man’s arrest, as this may assist our investigation.

●Video or images can be uploaded via this link: https://cruiser.nc3.govt.nz/

●Information can also be provided online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Please quote the file number 221018/3292.

●Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz