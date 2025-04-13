Dance event returns

The Tititea Performing Arts Trust is bringing over 100 dancers to Wānaka this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Scores of young dancers from Wānaka and beyond are arriving over the weekend for a four-day competition at the Lake Wānaka Centre.

This is the second annual competition run by the Tititea Performing Arts Trust and follows on from the last year’s successful inaugural event.

The Tititea Performing Arts Trust was formed in 2023 by four local women who wanted to organise an annual event that fosters a welcoming, supportive and enjoyable culture for performers from all backgrounds, geographical areas and abilities.

"We’re really excited to be bringing this event back to Wānaka for its second year," founding trustee Leigh Cohen said.

"It means that local dancers can take part in a dance event with healthy competition, but without the usual many hours of travel and overnight accommodation. At the same time, it encourages dancers and their families from outside the Upper Clutha to visit the area."

Organisers are expecting about 125 dancers to attend, with spectator and supporter numbers likely to number over 300 people. Over the weekend, there will be well over 600 performances from dancers.

Mrs Cohen said that in addition to creating a Wānaka-based dance competition, the event was also designed to promote wellbeing and learning for young dancers.

"Dancers will receive plenty of feedback, support and guidance, and we are delighted to have acclaimed choreographer and performer Dr Sarah Foster-Sproull as our adjudicator for the event.

‘‘She has already sent dancers some pre-recorded messages about how to prepare for the event, and we are delighted that she is staying on after the event to host a workshop."

The competition has been well supported by a large team of local volunteers, sponsorship from local businesses, individuals and generous funding from community organisations.

"Without all of this support, there is no way this event could have gone ahead. We’re so grateful to our generous community."