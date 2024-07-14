Dancing is for all ages and skills

Wānaka dance teacher Nina Hermanns, left, front row, is preparing a troupe of older ladies to perform a routine during the Dancing with Locals show on August 1-2 in Wānaka.PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Wānaka’s Dance Legends gather every week to move and groove with their teacher Nina Hermanns. Wānaka Sun editor Marjorie Cook finds out what the senior troupe is up to.

It’s 10am on a frosty Wānaka day and a group of senior women — many in their 70s — are rehearsing their moves at Paetara Aspiring Centre.

They are preparing for a guest performance at Dancing with the Locals event in August.

The event is a fundraising competition for dance couples, judged by a panel of local dance teachers.

It popped up on Wānaka’s radar three years ago, courtesy of local Phillipa Wilson who was looking for a fun way to raise funds for the Holy Family School and local charities.

The Dance Legends will be this year’s special guests — they are not competing.

But that has not stopped the 40 or so women from rehearsing twice weekly (except during the school holidays) for their big reveal on August 1 and 2.

The women have been dancing for more than 15 minutes when I arrive, and their faces are glowing with exertion and smiles.

There’s an infectious buzz as they repeat their routine several times more.

For many, it will be their first time dancing in front of an audience.

The music has a flamenco-style beat and there’s lots of hip-waggling and giggling.

Ms Hermanns says it is normal for the Dance Legends to attend her free dance classes at Paetara, which are funded by the not-for-profit organisation Wānaka Community Link.

She also teaches Dance Legends at Aspiring Enliven, every Friday afternoon.

Ms Hermanns said a few of her Dance Legends have danced before, but others are new to the art.

"The oldest person is about 84 and she has been dancing for years.

"Research shows dance is so good for exercise, and so good for your mental health.

"Teaching is my passion.

"I love to dance.

"I see so many smiles on people’s faces.

"It makes my day ...

"They love it. They don’t take it too seriously," she said.

Ms Hermanns is from the Netherlands, where she earned a bachelors degree in dance and education.

She has a passion for jazz, Caribbean, ballet and flamenco dance and has worked all over the world as a dance teacher for more than 20 years.

When she arrived in Wānaka in 2015, she worked for other dance studios teaching children in Wānaka and Queenstown, before starting her own classes.

Dance classes

WHAT: Dance Legends free dance classes (in school term time)

Dance Legends free dance classes (in school term time) WHERE/WHEN: Paetara Aspiring Centre; Wednesdays 10.30am-11am; Thursday 9.30am-10am.

Paetara Aspiring Centre; Wednesdays 10.30am-11am; Thursday 9.30am-10am. Aspiring Enliven; Fridays 3.30pm-4pm.

Charity event