Saturday, 21 May 2022

'Emotional': One of NZ's oldest passenger planes completes final flight

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Air Chathams Convair 580 Photo: Supplied / Air Chathams
    Air Chathams Convair 580 Photo: Supplied / Air Chathams
    One of New Zealand's oldest passenger planes still in service, a Convair 580 owned by Air Chathams, has just completed its very last flight.

    The classic plane flew from Auckland to Wānaka, departing at 11.30am and landing about 2.30 this afternoon. The aircraft's next stop is the National Toy and Transport Museum in Wānaka where it will retire.

    Air Chatham's staff wrote farewell messages on the much-loved plane's bulkhead. The airline said it was an emotional day.

    Air Chathams bulkhead Photo: Supplied / Air Chathams
    Air Chathams bulkhead Photo: Supplied / Air Chathams
    "There's a very special place for this aircraft not only in my life and my company's life but really also to the Chatham Islands community as well," Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny said.

    Passengers took to social media to recount fond memories of the aircraft. Some said it was their favourite aircraft to fly in.

    Convair 580s were built in the late 1950s.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter