'Emotional': One of NZ's oldest passenger planes completes final flight

The classic plane flew from Auckland to Wānaka, departing at 11.30am and landing about 2.30 this afternoon. The aircraft's next stop is the National Toy and Transport Museum in Wānaka where it will retire.
Air Chatham's staff wrote farewell messages on the much-loved plane's bulkhead. The airline said it was an emotional day.
Passengers took to social media to recount fond memories of the aircraft. Some said it was their favourite aircraft to fly in.
Convair 580s were built in the late 1950s.