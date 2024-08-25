Entrepreneur off to Brazil to build skills

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Te Kura o Tititea Mount Aspiring College announced on Monday she had been selected as one of eight year 13 New Zealand students to go to Brazil to develop entrepreneurial skills with the LatAM Biz programme.
The programme is jointly operated by the Latin American Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence and the Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes).
"When I heard I’d been selected, my head filled with thoughts of colour, music, culture and food! In addition to developing my business skills and knowledge, I am looking forward to making lifelong memories and connections and exploring a new country," she said in a statement this week.
The Wānaka Sun last week profiled a Mac start-up business, WaeWae Soles, which Alexis-Sofia has been working on with a group of fellow business students in the college Yes programme.
She said she had been enjoying her experiences with the programme which included attending an Entrepreneurs in Action weekend in Wellington earlier this year.
That experience motivated her to apply for the LatAM Biz programme.
Alexis-Sofia said she had gained skills, knowledge, critical thinking and confidence through participating in the Yes programme as part of her level 3 business and enterprise studies at Mac.
She hopes to study a bachelor of commerce at university and pursue a career in business.