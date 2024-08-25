Entrepreneur off to Brazil to build skills

Presenting their business venture Waewae Soles are (front from left) Olivia Mae-Stanley, 18, Alexis-Sofia Harvey-Wills, 17, and Lilly McCarthy, 17. Rear from left, Jin Woo, 18, and Harry Hope, 17. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Alexis-Sofia Harvey-Wills’ head was whirling with colourful possibilities for her future when she learned this week she had won a trip to Brazil to study business.

Te Kura o Tititea Mount Aspiring College announced on Monday she had been selected as one of eight year 13 New Zealand students to go to Brazil to develop entrepreneurial skills with the LatAM Biz programme.

The programme is jointly operated by the Latin American Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence and the Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes).

Te Kura o Tititea Mount Aspiring College year 13 student Alexis-Sofia Harvey-Wills has won a trip to Brazil to study business. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In Brazil, she will work with students from New Zealand and Sāo Paulo to pitch a solution to a business challenge relating to sustainable development goals.

"When I heard I’d been selected, my head filled with thoughts of colour, music, culture and food! In addition to developing my business skills and knowledge, I am looking forward to making lifelong memories and connections and exploring a new country," she said in a statement this week.

The Wānaka Sun last week profiled a Mac start-up business, WaeWae Soles, which Alexis-Sofia has been working on with a group of fellow business students in the college Yes programme.

She said she had been enjoying her experiences with the programme which included attending an Entrepreneurs in Action weekend in Wellington earlier this year.

That experience motivated her to apply for the LatAM Biz programme.

Alexis-Sofia said she had gained skills, knowledge, critical thinking and confidence through participating in the Yes programme as part of her level 3 business and enterprise studies at Mac.

She hopes to study a bachelor of commerce at university and pursue a career in business.