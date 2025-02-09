First singles title for a Wanaka woman since 2014

Wānaka bowler Rhonda Hurley, right, congratulates club-mate Pip Kiddey, who won the Central Otago women’s centre singles title, played on February 2 at the Alexandra District Club. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A good season for the Wānaka Bowling Club has just got better.

Pip Kiddey won the Central Otago women’s centre singles title, played on February 2 at the Alexandra District Club.

It was a notable win for Kiddey and the Wānaka club.

It was the first time a Wānaka player had won the singles title since Rhonda Hurley in 2014.

"Pip had a great weekend winning all of her qualifying games, and she is a very worthy winner of the title," Hurley said.

Kiddey beat Jane Anderson from the Queenstown club 21-17 in a high-quality final that was watched by a big crowd on a very warm afternoon.

Kiddey will now represent Central Otago at the New Zealand championships to be played in Auckland in mid-July.

The win for Kiddey followed the earlier success of Jo Stock and Kim Tilly, also of the Wānaka club, who won the Central Otago women’s pairs title last October.

The Wānaka club had four women competitors in the event, reflecting the strength of the local club.

All local players did well in a competition that was notable for a number of new players.

— APL