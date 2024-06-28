'Incredibly powerful' celebration marks Matariki

Kai Tahu kaikarakia, who led the hautapu ceremony this morning at Treble Cone. Photo: Luke Chapman

High on a southern mountain, Kāi Tahu offered kai to the sky in a national ceremony celebrating Matariki this morning.

The national Matariki hautapu ceremony took place at Treble Cone this morning, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon among the guests.

Hosted by Kāi Tahu and Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou, the pre-dawn ceremony signalled the beginning of Te Rā Aro ki Matariki – the Matariki public holiday.

More than 200 people gathered up the mountain for the ceremony, including Ministers Paul Goldsmith, Nicola Willis, and Shane Reti, as well as Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and Māori astronomer and scholar Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

This was the third national hautapu ceremony to take place since Matariki became a public holiday in 2022.

Each year a different rūnanga would host the ceremony, allowing it to move around the country.

Hautapu comes from the term "whāngai i te hautapu", meaning to "feed the stars with a sacred offering".

Mr Luxon said it was an incredible honour to be taking part in this year's ceremony.

"Can I just say, having a breakfast filled with oysters and crayfish is pretty special.

"I've never quite had a breakfast like this in my life."

He congratulated Kāi Tahu and the rangatahi (youth) who carried out the "incredibly special, incredibly powerful" ceremony.

Television presenter Mātai Smith with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the national hautapu ceremony this morning. Photo: Richie Mills

Mr Goldsmith said the ceremony was a "deeply moving experience".

"There were three elements that struck me — remembering the people who have passed over the year, the celebration of where we are today and what we can be proud of, and thinking about the future."

He said those elements were something all New Zealanders could share and experience.

Kāi Tahu kaumatua Edward Ellison said it was a "privilege" to be nationally showcasing their whenua, people and culture.

"We feel the momentousness of this morning's ritual and its significance nationally, as well as ensuring our whānau are able to carry out practices in their own backyards."

The ceremony involved cooking kai connected to the stars Tipuānuku, Tipuārangi, Waitī and Waitā in the Matariki cluster.

Kāi Tahu gathered food from the earth (Tipuānuku), food from the sky (Tipuārangi), food from fresh water (Waitī), and food from the ocean (Waitā).

A special oven, known as te umu kohukohu whetū (the steaming earth oven of the stars), was then prepared with hot stones, leaves and earth.

While the kai cooked, members of Kāi Tahu delivered a series of Matariki karakia.

Each karakia held a special purpose, paying respect to the stars, the natural environment, remembering the past, celebrating the present, and looking forward to the future.

Before the sun rose, the umu (oven) was uncovered and steam from the kai was released to feed the stars.

"Hosting this traditional hautapu ceremony for Matariki is part of our commitment as mana whenua to Mātauraka Māori, and we hope that the nation will continue to see this as a time to collectively celebrate our uniqueness as Aotearoa," Mr Ellison said.