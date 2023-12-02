Local firm to build stage 1 of retirement village

The Northbrook construction site. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/WINTON

Wānaka building company CDL has won the contract to construct the first stage of a more than $200 million luxury retirement village in Outlet Rd.

Developer Winton Group obtained fast-track resource consent for the Northbrook retirement village in 2021 and has been preparing the 4ha construction site for some time, with drainage, roading and other works expected to be completed by March next year.

CDL is focusing this month on ordering materials, joinery and high-quality long-lead items, some of which will be coming from overseas.

Construction on eight two-storey buildings — 28 apartments in total — is due to start in January. They and a shared amenities building are scheduled for completion by October 2025.

Sales staff are already signing up buyers, and prices for apartments range from $1.4 million to more $4m, depending on size.

CDL managing director Justin Carnie said this week he and his team of more than 50 staff were eager to start building the high-end project.

"All of our team are here and are local. It is exciting, a fantastic opportunity for us," he said.

Winton opened its Northbrook Village show home in August, revealing what buyers could expect from the two and three-bedroom apartments being marketed to the five-star end of the retirement market.

The apartments include lifts, high ceilings, large rooms, luxurious bathrooms, state of the art kitchens and voice-activated emergency call alarms to bring help from a Northbrook Village concierge.

Winton general manager of project delivery Duncan Elley said part of the attraction of appointing CDL was that the building company’s values aligned with Winton’s.

Justin Carnie (left), Managing director of Wānaka building company CDL, and Duncan Elley, Winton general manager of project delivery, overlook the Northbrook retirement village site in Wānaka. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

"We have seen buildings they’ve completed with high-end specs and they are beautiful," he said.

When the village has been completed, there will be 96 independent living residences, plus a single larger building containing 17 rest-home beds and 15 dementia care beds.

There will also be hospitality and wellness facilities, as well as a potting shed, a woodworking shed, a playground and a barbecue area.

A reserve between the retirement complex and the Northlake subdivision was recently planted with 7000 kanuka trees.

Winton is building four other luxury retirement villages, two in Auckland, and one each in Christchurch and Arrowtown.

Northbrook sales manager Ursula Porter said interest in the show home had been "outstanding".

"I think we’ve had everyone in Wānaka through. There has been a really good uptake. I have contracts confirmed and in progress," she said.

Northbrook apartments were being offered to buyers at least 70 years old, but some in their late 60s had been able to sign up because of the two-year completion timeframe, Ms Porter said.

Mr Elley said securing early contracts was a good sign of confidence from luxury retirement home seekers.

"It has really validated our business model," he said.