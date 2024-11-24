Luggate sculpture at home in Auckland

A pretty piece of piedmontite sculpted by Josh and Amelia Olley, of Luggate. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A hefty chunk of Upper Clutha piedmontite has gone on show in Auckland.

Not just any old metamorphic rock, this piece of award-winning piedmontite has been transformed into a giant hand by Luggate sculptors Josh and Amelia Olley.

The work, Hand Down, was selected for the "Sculpture in the Gardens" exhibition at the Auckland Botanic Gardens, which opened last Saturday and runs until March 2.

The show organisers announced at the opening the piece had been awarded the Friends of the Gardens Acquisition Award.

The biennial exhibition is hosted at the Auckland Botanic Gardens and is New Zealand’s most popular outdoor art event, usually drawing more than 350,000 visitors.

The award means Hand Down, valued at $190,000, will now become a permanent work in the gardens.

Auckland Botanic Gardens manager Jack Hobbs said the work was a moving piece, reflecting the love a father has for his son.

Sculptors Amelia and Josh Olley.

The Olleys’ 2.1m by 1.5m work reveals two hands interacting with nature.

A shower of rain fills the young palm, a metaphor for the intangible gifts received from the father.

"We find the work meaningful, exquisitely crafted and we love the emotive response it evokes,” Mr Hobbs said.

Mr Olley said he and his wife were thrilled and overwhelmed that Hand Down would stay on in the gardens to be experienced by many people.

“We make our living solely from making art so this award is hugely meaningful to us,” he said.

Mr Olley has had his work displayed at many other events and has previously won national "people’s choice" awards.

Piedmontite is harder than marble, almost as hard as greenstone and gets its colour from its manganese content.