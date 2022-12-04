Motorcyclist injured in Lake Hawea crash

One person has sustained moderate injuries following a crash near Lake Hawea this morning.

Police were called to the scene on SH6, Haast Pass-Makarora Rd near Lake Hawea about 11.10 this morning where a motorbike collided with a van.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was dispatched to the scene located at The Neck, between Lake Wanaka and Lake Hawea.

One patient with moderate injuries was transported to Wanaka Medical Centre.

A police spokeswoman said the person in the van was treated at the scene and appeared to have no significant injuries.

Both vehicles required towing and the road remains open.

