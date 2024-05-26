Mural evolves at youth meeting space

Kahu Youth’s mural evolved this week under the watchful eye of Wānaka artist Chrissy Wicks (left). Adding their splashes of colour were Kahu Youth members Arlo Waddington (front), Lucy Cliff (second left), Isla Fraser and Cameron Tippett. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A vision of alpine loveliness has appeared on the wall at Kāhu Youth’s new meeting space at Paetara Aspiring Central this week.

Wānaka artist Chrissy Wicks worked for several weeks with primary and secondary school pupils on the club’s mural project, before painting finally began on Monday, coinciding with the beginning of national Youth Week.

"Each day is open to all kids, so there’s been a large group of students involved in the mural from planning through to the last five art workshops I’ve run to prepare the students for the painting," Ms Wicks said.

Kāhu Youth is one of the anchor tenants in the former Mitre10 building in Plantation Rd, now being used by sports and community clubs.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council took over the building two years ago, after the store moved to a new premises at Three Parks, and appointed Naylor Love to do a $4.2million fit-out, including an upgrade of fire protection.

Kāhu Youth continues to fundraise for its share of fit-out costs. It has teamed up with supporter Forsyth Barr to host a Winter Wonderland Ball at the Lake Wānaka Centre on August 24.

The ball will also be a celebration of Kāhu Youth Trust’s 21st birthday.

Kāhu Youth is also organising its 14th annual Matariki celebration event for the Wānaka lakefront on June 28. This event has been supported by a $1000 grant announced this week by Te Hau Toka Connecting Communities fund.