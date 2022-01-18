Paraglider injured near Treble Cone

A helicopter has retrieved an injured paraglider from Treble Cone.

Efforts to retrieve the paraglider are understood to have taken more than an hour.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the incident at the ski field at 12.06pm, dispatching a helicopter and an ambulance to the scene.

The paraglider was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to an incident involving a paraglider, the circumstances of which were unclear.