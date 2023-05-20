Performing arts plan crystallises

Photo: Marjorie Cook/ODT files

More information about the feasibility of building a $60 million performing arts centre for Wānaka by 2029 has emerged in submissions to the Queenstown Lakes District annual plan.

The council hosts an annual plan hearing in Wānaka on Monday, with members of the local trust behind the project scheduled to present a case for $30 million in council support.

The Wānaka Arts and Culture Charitable Trust spokesman Michael Sidey says its feasibility study has been through several iterations, reviews and challenges and is as accurate as the trust can make it, based on information it has.

The trust is inviting the council to stump up $30 million in total, with the first $5 million to be paid in 2025.

If that support could be obtained, the trust was confident it could continue fundraising and employ a project manager and architect, to continue momentum until the 2025 instalment was due, Mr Sidey said.

Pledges of more than $3 million, to be paid over 10 years, had given the trust confidence, he said.

Consultants Horwath HTL worked with theatre experts from around New Zealand and Australian-based architect Stephen Hamilton, of Auckland, to produce the feasibility study.

Mr Sidey said the trust’s intention was for the centre to become a cornerstone for a resilient culture of creativity, innovation and learning.

It would be an active "home" for the arts," he said in a statement this week.

"In 2029 dollars, the cost is expected to approximate $60 million. Built today the cost would be $42 million.

"The concept is to build a top quality, 500-seat performing arts centre, a 120-seat rehearsal theatre, a visual arts gallery and foyer space ... and] enough space for a 700-seat theatre to be built if and when needed," Mr Sidey said.

Michael Sidey

A location for the performing arts centre has not been mentioned.

Wānaka Community Board deputy chairman Chris Hadfield said at a board meeting yesterday he thought it would be beneficial to have a new performing arts centre close to town so people could dine before or after a show.

Trust goals included establishing Wānaka as an arts destination, encouraging longer visitor stays, and providing more opportunities for more meaningful community connections.

Melbourne architect Virginia Ross will present a summary of the Horwath HTL feasibility study on Monday.

She will cover the business case, building costs and a five year operational projection.

The trustees are Mr Sidey, Alistair King, Mark Verbiest, Kirsty Hazeldine, Allan Dippie, Chris Hadfield and Annis Somerville.

The trust patron is Prue, Lady Wallis.

By the numbers

Performing Arts Centre

$60m: Estimated cost to build by 2029.

$30m: Total funding sought by Wānaka Arts and Culture Charitable Trust from Queenstown Lakes District Council.

$5m: Proposed first instalment of QLDC funding by April 2025.

$15m-$20m: Target for separate fundraising from community institutions and trusts.

$10m-$20m: Target for separate fundraising from the public.

$3m: Existing pledges from the public.

By Marjorie Cook and Regan Harris